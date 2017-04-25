Royals' Matt Strahm: Looking better in second round
Strahm allowed a hit and struck out one in an inning of work Monday against the White Sox.
Since returning from an early-season demotion, the Royals' top prospect has produced better results. Before being sent down, Strahm gave up seven runs on four hits and six walks with no strikeouts over 1.1 innings. Through the same amount of work in round two, the left-hander's surrendered no runs on just one hit and zero walks while notching his first strikeout of the year. The team would prefer Strahm get MLB experience rather than push him back down to the minors, but the 25-year-old will need to continue providing quality appearances in relief in order to stick around.
More News
-
Royals' Matt Strahm: Returns to big leagues•
-
Royals' Matt Strahm: Eligible for MLB return•
-
Royals' Matt Strahm: Working through mental blockage•
-
Royals' Matt Strahm: Moved to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Matt Strahm: Walks three batters, suffers second loss•
-
Royals' Matt Strahm: Another rough outing Wednesday•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...