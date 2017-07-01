Strahm was bumped from the rotation and will return to the bullpen instead of starting Sunday, FOX Sports KC reports.

The right-hander has struggled over his brief time in the rotation, posting a 7.71 ERA while being tagged for a .320 BAA over 11.2 innings (three starts). If there's any good news here, it's that the Royals are committed to keeping Strahm around to develop at the big-league level. His long-term role as an MLB starter or reliever appears up for debate at this point, although the club would certainly prefer the former.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories