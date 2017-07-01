Strahm was bumped from the rotation and will return to the bullpen instead of starting Sunday, FOX Sports KC reports.

The right-hander has struggled over his brief time in the rotation, posting a 7.71 ERA while being tagged for a .320 BAA over 11.2 innings (three starts). If there's any good news here, it's that the Royals are committed to keeping Strahm around to develop at the big-league level. His long-term role as an MLB starter or reliever appears up for debate at this point, although the club would certainly prefer the former.