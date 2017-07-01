Royals' Matt Strahm: Placed on 10-day DL
Strahm (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Strahm exited Saturday's relief appearance against the Twins with knee inflammation and manager Ned Yost later revealed the southpaw has been dealing with patellar tendonitis for quite some time. It was the first outing for the 25-year-old since being removed from the rotation, but he's unlikely to retake the mound until after the upcoming All-Star break. Right-hander Miguel Almonte -- recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move -- will take his place in the bullpen.
