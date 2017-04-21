Strahm was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

The Royals' bullpen was taxed heavily in their 13-inning loss to Texas on Thursday, and with the left-handed pitching prospect being eligible to return from the minors Friday, he'll head back to Kansas City. Strahm will look to carry his four scoreless outings with the Storm Chasers into this next stint with the Royals. To make room for him on the roster, Raul Mondesi was sent back to Triple-A.