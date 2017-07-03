Strahm (knee) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

The move clears room on the roster for Al Alburquerque, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Omaha earlier in the day. While Strahm remains without a timetable for his return as he awaits feedback from a second opinion, the earliest he could possibly return would be August 30. The southpaw could ultimately be sidelined for the rest of the season if the injury requires surgery.