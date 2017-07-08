Royals' Matt Strahm: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Strahm (knee) will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn patellar tendon, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.
The Royals were hoping Strahm would be able to get through the injury with rest and rehabilitation and return in late August, but after a second opinion, the two parties decided to go with surgery. Strahm will not pitch again in 2017, but the Royals are hopeful he will be healthy by spring training 2018.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...