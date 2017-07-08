Strahm (knee) will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a torn patellar tendon, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals were hoping Strahm would be able to get through the injury with rest and rehabilitation and return in late August, but after a second opinion, the two parties decided to go with surgery. Strahm will not pitch again in 2017, but the Royals are hopeful he will be healthy by spring training 2018.