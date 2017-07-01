Royals' Miguel Almonte: Called up Saturday
Almonte was recalled by the Royals on Saturday.
Almonte made his lone relief appearance in a big-league stint earlier this season, allowing three earned runs on four hits in a loss to the Indians, but will get a chance to redeem himself as part of a taxed Royals bullpen. The right-handed reliever hasn't allowed a run over nine innings with Triple-A Omaha this season while also demonstrating his versatility to serve as both a starter and middle reliever. Almonte takes the roster spot of the injured Matt Strahm (knee), though his stay will likely be on a temporary basis.
