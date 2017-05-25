Almonte's scheduled start against the Yankees on Thursday has been postponed due to rain.

Almonte had been tabbed for his first start of 2017 in place of Nate Karns, who recently landed on the DL with a forearm injury. It's unclear what the Royals plan to do with their rotation for the time being, though it's certainly a possibility that Almonte's spot start will be skipped and the team turns to Ian Kennedy on Friday, as planned. If that turns out to be the case, Almonte wouldn't be in line to start again until Tuesday.