Royals' Miguel Almonte: Optioned to minors
Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Almonte's demotion clears the way for Danny Duffy (oblique) to return from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Mariners. During his latest stint with the Royals, Almonte made a lone appearance during one game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Twins, working around a hit and a walk to toss a scoreless inning.
