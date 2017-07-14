Royals' Miguel Almonte: Recalled by Royals
Almonte was recalled by the Royals on Friday to replace Neftali Feliz, who was placed on the paternity list.
Feliz will only miss three days at the most, so Almonte will likely only be with the team through the weekend. The 24-year-old reliever allowed three earned runs in two appearances with the Royals earlier this season, but owns a minuscule 1.33 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 40.2 innings in the minors this year.
