Almonte was recalled by the Royals on Saturday.

Almonte made a lone relief appearance in a big league stint earlier this season, allowing three earned runs on four hits in a loss to the Indians, but will get a chance to redeem himself as part of a taxed Royals' bullpen. The right-handed reliever hasn't allowed a run over nine innings with Triple-A Omaha this season, while also demonstrating his versatility to serve as both a starter and middle-reliever. Almonte takes the roster spot of the injured Matt Strahm (knee), though his stay will likely be on a temporary basis.