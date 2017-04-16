Royals' Mike Minor: Charged with blown save Saturday
Minor was charged with a blown save after giving up a run on one hit and one walk while recording just a single out Saturday against the Angels.
The southpaw took over a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh and left runners on first and second when he was taken out in favor of Joakim Soria, who surrendered a two-out RBI single that was charged to Minor. In six one-inning appearances, Minor has only retired the side in order once. His 1.50 WHIP doesn't bode well for future high-leverage chances.
