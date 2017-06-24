Minor has a 1.93 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 37.1 innings this season.

The left-hander has a 3-1 record and has recorded eight holds for the Royals. Minor's first season out of the bullpen has been a resounding success thus far, as he is holding opponents to a .195/.262/.278 slash line and has stifled left-handed hitters even more so. The former starter has a respectable 8.9 K/9 and has given up only one home run this season.