Royals' Mike Moustakas: Crushes 19th bomb of year Saturday
Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Saturday against the Twins.
Moustakas left the yard for the 22nd time this season off Jose Berrios in a home loss. He's tied his career-high in homers and his .551 slugging percentage is easily the best of his career, making him a great fantasy value this season.
