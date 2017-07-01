Royals' Mike Moustakas: Crushes 22nd home run Saturday

Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Saturday against the Twins.

Moustakas left the yard for the 22nd time this season off Jose Berrios in a home loss. He's tied his career high in homers and his .551 slugging percentage is easily the best of his career, making him a great fantasy value this season.

