Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives in three runs against Tigers
Moustakas went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run during Thursday's win over Detroit.
Dating back to before the All-Star break, Moustakas had just two RBI through his previous eight games, so this was a nice outburst at the dish. He's raised his game to another level in 2017 and checks out as a high-end fantasy asset with 25 homers, 59 RBI, 46 runs and a .275/.305/.544 slash line.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to Miami for ASG•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Muscles up for 25th homer•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Tallies another homer Tuesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Crushes 22nd home run Saturday•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...