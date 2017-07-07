Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to Miami for ASG

Moustakas made the AL All-Star team after winning the event's final vote.

Moustakas beat out Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorius, Elvis Andrus and Logan Morrison to capture the final vote for the second time in his career (2015). The 28-year-old is hitting .275/.309/.570 with 25 home runs this season, a career high, and was already slated to take part in the Home Run Derby. Moustaskas will need to pack for an extra night, though, as he prepares for his big weekend under the spotlight.