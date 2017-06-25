Royals' Mike Moustakas: Heads to bench Sunday

Moustakas is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.

Moustakas has started each of the Royals' 21 games in June, so manager Ned Yost has decided to give the slugging third baseman the day off. Cheslor Cuthbert will draw the start in his stead.

