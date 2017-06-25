Royals' Mike Moustakas: Heads to bench Sunday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.
Moustakas has started each of the Royals' 21 games in June, so manager Ned Yost has decided to give the slugging third baseman the day off. Cheslor Cuthbert will draw the start in his stead.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Smacks 18th home run on Wednesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Goes yard twice Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Walks it off against Astros•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Hitting trade market•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Sits out vs. left-hander•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...