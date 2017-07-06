Royals' Mike Moustakas: Muscles up for 25th homer
Moustakas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Seattle.
Moustakas is scorching hot with six bombs, eight RBI and nine runs through his past eight games, and he's also up to an impressive .275/.309/.570 slash line for the season. The third baseman is already at a career-best 25 homers and is piecing together a high-end fantasy showing. After flashing tremendous upside for half a decade, the 28-year-old Moustakas has taken his game to the next level in 2017.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Tallies another homer Tuesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Crushes 22nd home run Saturday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Smacks 18th home run on Wednesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Goes yard twice Sunday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...