Royals' Mike Moustakas: Muscles up for 25th homer

Moustakas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Seattle.

Moustakas is scorching hot with six bombs, eight RBI and nine runs through his past eight games, and he's also up to an impressive .275/.309/.570 slash line for the season. The third baseman is already at a career-best 25 homers and is piecing together a high-end fantasy showing. After flashing tremendous upside for half a decade, the 28-year-old Moustakas has taken his game to the next level in 2017.