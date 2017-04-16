Royals' Mike Moustakas: Not in Sunday's lineup
Moustakas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Moustakas has started six games in a row, so it was likely time for a routine maintenance day. Cheslor Cuthbert will man the hot corner in his stead.
