Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.

The 28-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in the Royals' lineup so far in 2017, and Moustakas is now slashing .296/.333/.634 through 19 games with seven homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories