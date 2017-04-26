Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.

The 28-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in the Royals' lineup so far in 2017, and Moustakas is now slashing .296/.333/.634 through 19 games with seven homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.