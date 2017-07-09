Royals' Mike Moustakas: Positioned on bench Sunday

Moustakas is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Manager Ned Yost will give Moustakas the day off before he heads to Miami to participate in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game over the next couple of days. Ramon Torres will take over at the hot corner, batting second.

