Royals' Mike Moustakas: Positioned on bench Sunday
Moustakas is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Manager Ned Yost will give Moustakas the day off before he heads to Miami to participate in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game over the next couple of days. Ramon Torres will take over at the hot corner, batting second.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to Miami for ASG•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Muscles up for 25th homer•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Tallies another homer Tuesday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Crushes 22nd home run Saturday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...