Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives breather Sunday
Moustakas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Moustakas receives the afternooon off one day after he slugging his team-leading 22nd homer of the season in Game 1 of a doubleheader. It's likely that Moustakas will be back in the lineup Monday against the Mariners to take aim at extending his hitting streak to seven games, but he'll take a seat in favor of Ramon Torres in the series finale.
