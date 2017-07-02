Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives breather Sunday

Moustakas is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

Moustakas receives the afternooon off one day after he slugging his team-leading 22nd homer of the season in Game 1 of a doubleheader. It's likely that Moustakas will be back in the lineup Monday against the Mariners to take aim at extending his hitting streak to seven games, but he'll take a seat in favor of Ramon Torres in the series finale.