Moustakas said Friday that his knee is "almost 100 percent," Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

Now nearly eight months removed from undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Moustakas seems confident that he's close to a full recovery. However, he did acknowledge that he will likely be put on a slower schedule than is normal during spring training. Moustakas was walking more, striking out less and hitting for more power than ever before (.260 ISO, up from .186 in 2015) before going down with the injury.