Moustakas is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

The 29-year-old is producing one of his best seasons of his career at the plate, but he'll head to the bench for a night off with southpaw Cole Hamels taking the ball for Texas. Cheslor Cuthbert will man the hot corner in his stead.

