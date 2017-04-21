Royals' Mike Moustakas: Sits out Friday
Moustakas is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
The 29-year-old is producing one of his best seasons of his career at the plate, but he'll head to the bench for a night off with southpaw Cole Hamels taking the ball for Texas. Cheslor Cuthbert will man the hot corner in his stead.
