Royals' Mike Moustakas: Tallies another homer Tuesday
Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, his 24th of the season, in Tuesday's win over Seattle.
The third baseman continues making a strong case for the final All-Star Game vote. Moustakas ranks third in the AL for home runs, and his .559 slugging percentage is seventh-best in the league. Over his last seven games, Moustakas has eight hits (four long balls), six RBI and seven runs. The 28-year-old is now on pace to challenge 50 homers and 100 RBI this season.
