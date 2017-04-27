Karns (0-2) surrendered four runs on seven hits while striking out five batters over six innings during Wednesday's loss to Chicago.

Karns has allowed 10 runs through 10.2 innings over his past two starts and sports a 6.26 ERA for the season. He flashed potential during his rookie campaign in 2015 with a 3.67 ERA and 8.9 K/9, but he couldn't stick in the Seattle rotation last year and pitched out of the bullpen over the final two months of the season. It's probably best to wait for Karns to string together a few solid outings before relying on him in most fantasy settings.