Royals' Nathan Karns: Allows four runs to White Sox
Karns (0-2) surrendered four runs on seven hits while striking out five batters over six innings during Wednesday's loss to Chicago.
Karns has allowed 10 runs through 10.2 innings over his past two starts and sports a 6.26 ERA for the season. He flashed potential during his rookie campaign in 2015 with a 3.67 ERA and 8.9 K/9, but he couldn't stick in the Seattle rotation last year and pitched out of the bullpen over the final two months of the season. It's probably best to wait for Karns to string together a few solid outings before relying on him in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Surrenders four homers Friday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Notches quality start Saturday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Doesn't factor in decision•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Rough relief appearance Wednesday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Dominant Wednesday with nine Ks in six innings•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Wins final rotation spot•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...