Play

Karns has decided to have season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was debating whether he could avoid surgery and return this season, but Karns announced Saturday that he'll move forward with the advised treatment. Surgery is scheduled for July 19, and his 2017 campaign ends after just nine games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast