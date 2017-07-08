Royals' Nathan Karns: Likely to need season-ending surgery
Karns (forearm) is likely to need surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, a season-ending procedure, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports Monday
Karns threw off a mound Tuesday and the Royals were hopeful that he wouldn't be out much past the All-Star break. He has been experiencing tightness at the top of his forearm, now attributed to thoracic outlet syndrome. This injury has cost other pitchers full seasons -- fellow Royal Luke Hochevar among them -- and so if Karns does indeed go through with the surgery as expected, he won't pitch again in 2017.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Will throw off mound Tuesday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Progressing slowly in rehab•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Back on track with rehab•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Without timetable to return•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Feeling good as arm strengthens•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...