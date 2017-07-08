Karns (forearm) is likely to need surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, a season-ending procedure, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports Monday

Karns threw off a mound Tuesday and the Royals were hopeful that he wouldn't be out much past the All-Star break. He has been experiencing tightness at the top of his forearm, now attributed to thoracic outlet syndrome. This injury has cost other pitchers full seasons -- fellow Royal Luke Hochevar among them -- and so if Karns does indeed go through with the surgery as expected, he won't pitch again in 2017.