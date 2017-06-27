Royals' Nathan Karns: Moves to 60-day DL
Karns (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 29-year-old was initially placed on the 10-day DL in mid-May with forearm soreness, but the issue presented more problems than originally anticipated and has complicated rehab efforts. Karns was hitting his stride when the soreness surfaced, as he had a 2.01 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 32 strikeouts across 22.1 innings over his previous four starts.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Progressing slowly in rehab•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Back on track with rehab•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Without timetable to return•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Feeling good as arm strengthens•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Back to long toss•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Out at least another week•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...