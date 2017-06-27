Karns (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 29-year-old was initially placed on the 10-day DL in mid-May with forearm soreness, but the issue presented more problems than originally anticipated and has complicated rehab efforts. Karns was hitting his stride when the soreness surfaced, as he had a 2.01 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 32 strikeouts across 22.1 innings over his previous four starts.

