Royals' Nathan Karns: Not throwing in towel on 2017
Karns (forearm) will see a specialist after the All-Star break with hopes of pitching again this season, The Associated Press reports.
News released Friday strongly suggested Karns was headed for season-ending surgery, but it sounds like the right-hander isn't accepting that fate just yet. He's been on the DL since May with thoracic outlet syndrome, but Karns should have a final answer on how 2017 will play out after his upcoming meeting.
