Karns (forearm) will see a specialist after the All-Star break with hopes of pitching again this season, The Associated Press reports.

News released Friday strongly suggested Karns was headed for season-ending surgery, but it sounds like the right-hander isn't accepting that fate just yet. He's been on the DL since May with thoracic outlet syndrome, but Karns should have a final answer on how 2017 will play out after his upcoming meeting.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast