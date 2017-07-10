Karns (forearm) will see a specialist after the All-Star break with hopes of pitching again this season, The Associated Press reports.

News released Friday strongly suggested Karns was headed for season-ending surgery, but it sounds like the right-hander isn't accepting that fate just yet. He's been on the DL since May with thoracic outlet syndrome, but Karns should have a final answer on how 2017 will play out after his upcoming meeting.