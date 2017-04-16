Royals' Nathan Karns: Notches quality start Saturday
Karns struck out three and gave up just one run on four hits and two walks in six innings against the Angels in a no-decision Saturday.
After being blasted in a relief role on Apr. 5, Karns has given up just two runs in his first two starts (11.2 innings) as a Royal. He allowed his lone run in the first inning Saturday before retiring 16 of the next 17 batters he faced. He ran into trouble in the sixth, but ended his night by escaping a bases-loaded jam and turning over a 2-1 lead that the bullpen immediately squandered. Karns, whose 6:4 K:BB and 1.46 WHIP suggest less impressive outings are on the way, is scheduled to make his next start Friday on the road against the Rangers.
