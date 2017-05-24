Royals' Nathan Karns: Placed on 10-day DL
Karns (elbow) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday afternoon, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The move comes as expected, but as of now, the injury reports haven't suggested the right-hander will be sidelined for long. Karns will miss his scheduled start Thursday, yet the team is hopeful he'll only miss this one. A replacement hasn't been officially announced, but it's thought that rookie Miguel Almonte will get a crack at his first MLB start.
