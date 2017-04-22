Royals' Nathan Karns: Surrenders four homers Friday
Karns (0-1) gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
Four of those five hits left the yard, as Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos each took Karns deep twice. It was a typically inefficient outing for the right-hander, who threw 59 of 100 pitches for strikes, and his 6.35 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 17 innings so far are well earned given his 14:9 K:BB and 2.7 HR/9. Karns will try to turn things around Wednesday on the road against the White Sox.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Notches quality start Saturday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Doesn't factor in decision•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Rough relief appearance Wednesday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Dominant Wednesday with nine Ks in six innings•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Wins final rotation spot•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Shines in spring debut•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...