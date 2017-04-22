Karns (0-1) gave up six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Four of those five hits left the yard, as Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos each took Karns deep twice. It was a typically inefficient outing for the right-hander, who threw 59 of 100 pitches for strikes, and his 6.35 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 17 innings so far are well earned given his 14:9 K:BB and 2.7 HR/9. Karns will try to turn things around Wednesday on the road against the White Sox.

