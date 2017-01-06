The Mariners agreed to trade Karns to the Royals on Friday in exchange for outfielder Jarrod Dyson, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Karns turned in unsightly numbers in 22 appearances (15 starts) for the Mariners and missed the final two months with a back injury, but his 4.05 FIP was lower than his mark from 2015, when he had a 3.67 ERA for Tampa Bay. With the trade, Karns is now on to his fourth organization in five years. His walk rate ballooned last year, but Karns also struck out nearly a quarter of the batters he faced and he should have every opportunity to stick in the Kansas City rotation.