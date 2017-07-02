Royals' Nathan Karns: Will throw off mound Tuesday
Karns (forearm) is set to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Assuming his first session Tuesday goes according to plan, Karns will get on the mound again to throw Thursday. Prior to being shut down with the forearm soreness, Karns had been pitching as well as he had all season, so the Royals are content to take it slow with the recovery process so that he's 100 percent healthy upon being activated. If the bullpen sessions go well, Karns could progress to facing hitters before heading out on a rehab assignment during the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...