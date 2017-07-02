Karns (forearm) is set to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Assuming his first session Tuesday goes according to plan, Karns will get on the mound again to throw Thursday. Prior to being shut down with the forearm soreness, Karns had been pitching as well as he had all season, so the Royals are content to take it slow with the recovery process so that he's 100 percent healthy upon being activated. If the bullpen sessions go well, Karns could progress to facing hitters before heading out on a rehab assignment during the All-Star break.