Royals' Neftali Feliz: Placed on paternity leave
Feliz was placed on the paternity list Friday.
The veteran reliever will step away to attend to the birth of his third child, allowing Miguel Almonte to be recalled as his replacement in the bullpen. Feliz owns a 2.57 ERA since being acquired by the Royals in June, mainly serving as a setup man behind Joakim Soria and closer Kelvin Herrera. He'll miss three days at the most.
