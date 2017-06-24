Lopez is hitting .299 with 14 stolen bases in 22 attempts for High-A Wilmington this season.

While the 63.3 percent success rate on stolen bases isn't amazing, the best testament to Lopez's speed has been his ability to stretch hits into extra bases. Of his 83 hits, 11 have gone for doubles while seven have been triples. He only has two home runs, suggesting the raw power isn't there for the Kansas City prospect, but his legs give him the ability to stretch hits as much as possible.