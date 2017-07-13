Royals' Nolan Watson: Returning from injury
Watson (shoulder) has begun a rehab assignment and is expected to rejoin Low-A Lexington soon, Matt Krause of Elon Phoenix reports.
Watson, the Royals first-round pick in 2015, has been less than impressive in his short minor-league career. At 20 years old, the right-hander has plenty of time to develop, and Watson will look to do just that upon returning to Lexington.
