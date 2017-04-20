Orlando went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base, his first of the season, in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Giants.

Jorge Soler's oblique injury afforded Orlando a starting opportunity to begin the season but he's mostly squandered it, as he's hitting just .167 (7-for-42) through 13 games while still looking for his first extra-base hit. Soler is on pace to return by the end of the month, which should push Orlando back to the bench unless he's able to get things going in the next week or so.