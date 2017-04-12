Orlando is out of Wednesday's lineup against the A's, 610 Sports Radio's Josh Vernier reports.

He has started the first seven games in right field, hitting .125 with eight strikeouts in 24 at-bats. Brandon Moss will start in left field with Alex Gordon moving to right field. Meanwhile, Jorge Soler (oblique) has been taking swings, and will likely take over the everyday duties in right field sooner than later.