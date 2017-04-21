Royals' Paulo Orlando: Sent back to Triple-A
Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
The 31-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a dreadful start at the plate, batting just .149 with an astonishing 30.6 percent strikeout rate. With the Royals needing roster spots for Jorge Bonifacio and Matt Strahm, Orlando will head back to the minors for a bit, although he could make a quick return if he makes some adjustments and fills the hole in his swing soon.
