Orlando is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, 610 Sports Radio reports.

Orlando has started all but one game in right field, going just 5-for-42 with 12 strikeouts in the process. He'll take a seat Tuesday as recently recalled Whit Merrifield takes over for him in the outfield. Jorge Soler is nearing a rehab assignment, and he should take over everyday duties in right field once he's able to return.