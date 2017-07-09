Royals' Peter Moylan: Racks up another clean appearance
Moylan pitched a clean ninth inning in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.
The 38-year-old veteran's ERA (5.28) continues to be scarred by a handful of atrocious outings earlier in the season, but he hasn't been nearly as bad as what's seen on the surface. His ERA has been steadily deflating for nearly two months, and Moylan owns a beautiful 1.15 ERA with 18 strikeouts over his last 20 appearances. Furthermore, he's converted all 11 of his hold chances this year, tying him with setup man Joakim Soria for most on the team.
