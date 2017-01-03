O'Brien was traded to the Royals on Tuesday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Lewis, MLB.com reports.

O'Brien will be added to the Royals' 40-man roster after he was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks last month. The 26-year-old appeared in 28 major league games last season but spent the bulk of the year at Triple-A, where he hit .254/.295/.505 with 24 home runs and 75 RBI in 406 at-bats. The former second-round pick will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster but could ultimately end up beginning 2017 at the Triple-A level.