Torres is 12-for-44 (.273) with a .347 OBP in 15 games since making his MLB debut on June 8.

The 24-year-old is being boxed out by the Royals deep infield, but that may change in the second half. If the team unloads a slew of impending free agents, as many expect it will, then Torres may become relevant in AL-only formats. On the other hand, if the club decides to make one final playoff run, the rookie will remain unworthy of a roster spot barring unforeseen circumstances.