Mondesi was selected to represent Omaha in the Triple-A All-Star Game but chose to sit out for precautionary reasons, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mondesi, who surprisingly captured an Opening Day starting role with the Royals only to be demoted two weeks later, entered the All-Star break with a .316 batting average and tied for second in the league with 18 stolen bases for Omaha. Projected as the Royals' future shortstop, Mondesi admitted to losing his focus while at the big-league level. "I get it now. I wanted to do too many things at the same time and, really, that didn't work," he said. "You have to learn to separate your game from the game of your teammates. Everyone plays their own role."