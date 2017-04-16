Mondesi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Mondesi received a vote of confidence from general manager Dayton Moore on Friday but continues to slump heavily, going hitless in three straight games to bring his average down to .125. He needs to show signs of life soon, or manager Ned Yost will be forced to consider awarding more starts to Christian Colon, who will be taking over at the keystone Sunday afternoon.

