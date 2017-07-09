Royals' Raul Mondesi: Exits with injury Sunday
Mondesi exited Sunday's game with an apparent injury, Omaha Storm Chasers' radio broadcaster Donny Baarns reports.
Mondesi apparently tweaked something like attempting to get out of the way of an arrant pitch. The details of the injury have not yet been revealed. He'll be considered day-to-day for the time being.
