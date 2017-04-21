Royals' Raul Mondesi: Heads back to Omaha on Friday
Mondesi was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
The Royals tried to let the 21-year-old play his way out of his early-season struggles, but after going hitless in his last seven games and dropping his already low batting average to .103, he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning. Look for Whit Merrifield, Cheslor Cuthbert and Christian Colon to fight for playing time at the keystone until Mondesi returns, which could be relatively soon if the latter hits as well as he did at Triple-A last season (.304 batting average, .864 OPS).
More News
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Excluded from Sunday lineup•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Receives support from Royals GM•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Occupying ninth spot in order•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Claims job at second base•
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...