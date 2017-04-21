Mondesi was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

The Royals tried to let the 21-year-old play his way out of his early-season struggles, but after going hitless in his last seven games and dropping his already low batting average to .103, he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning. Look for Whit Merrifield, Cheslor Cuthbert and Christian Colon to fight for playing time at the keystone until Mondesi returns, which could be relatively soon if the latter hits as well as he did at Triple-A last season (.304 batting average, .864 OPS).